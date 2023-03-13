Customers have shared fond memories of a legendary Sheffield takeaway which served the city for decades – especially after nights out.

Chubbys – famous for its ‘naked’ burgers, cheese sauce and chilli sauce – was packed every weekend for over 40 years as clubbers and pub-goers finished their nights out there.

But the Cambridge Street business had to close in August 2020 as part of the £480 million Heart of the City II project, aimed at breathing new life into the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1863 building was recently demolished, save for the facade, along with the neighbouring Tap & Tankard pub and will be replaced by a three-storey building housing a cafe, restaurant and bar, along with retail and office space.

Customers have shared fond memories of Chubbys which served the city for decades – especially after nights out

Chubbys opened in the early 80s by owner Mehran Behizad, who came to Sheffield in 1973 to study industrial design at the then polytechnic. After the Iranian Revolution of 1979 ruled out any imminent return to his homeland, set up Chubbys with various business partners, later becoming the sole owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most popular items on the menu was the ‘sexy’ burger – so called because it came with nothing on it. The cheese sauce was also renowned.

Customers upset at the closure of Chubbys and demolition of the legendary takeaway, have taken to social media to share their fond memories of the place.

Paula Clayton posted: “Best burgers ever...delicious. I can still remember the taste, and that was over 30 years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Vivienne added: “It fed me after a night out many times. I also used to go to Pepe's a bit further down the road. Good days!”

The takeaway holds sentimental memories for Linda Gee, who said: “That’s where my partner took me on our first date 23 yrs ago. I loved this place.”

Pete Goodison said: “Best kebabs in Sheffield, no question about it...used to be a weekly “must have” after a beer session in town. First went in when I was 15, am 65 now and was still going to Chubbys right up them shutting down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Wilson has issued a plea to the former owner to open up again – even if for just one night only.

“Loved that place, going to the toilet upstairs was like going to Wetherspoons toilets. Then as you stood in the queue singing away you heard the screams of laughter as someone fell down them. One of the last nights, sat in there before it closed. Nobody can beat their cheese sauce and kebabs at all. Set up a pop up mobile take away for one night only.”

Tommy Farrell added: “Chubbys was unique because nobody sold that amazing kebab meat, creamy cheese and chips and great burgers apart from them. I even suggest to the owners many times over the years to bottle their Chilli sauce and sell it. I really hope they open up again somewhere with the same stuff. I miss the place.”