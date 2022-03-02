Sheffield history: 9 pictures looking back at Ponds Forge in the 1990s

Following a £500,000 refurbishment, the new-look Surf City leisure pool no longer has its flumes but includes a more powerful wave machine, a faster lazy river and a new disability-friendly pool.

The venue replaced Sheaf Valley Baths and was built for the World Student Games which took place in July, 1991.

The pool has provided hours of enjoyment for Sheffield water-lovers over the years as well as hosting numerous national and international competitions.

Here we look back at pictures from its first decade.

1. Filling up The World Student Games boss Dr Primo Nebiolo began the official filling of the Ponds Forge Swimming Pool at a ceremony on October 9, 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2. Poolside Waiting for a swim at Ponds Forge in 1992 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3. Ride and slide A swimmer uses the Ponds Forge pool for the first time in March 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4. Splash time Fun in the newly opened pool at Ponds Forge in 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales