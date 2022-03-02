Sheffield history: 9 pictures looking back at Ponds Forge in the 1990s

Following a £500,000 refurbishment, the new-look Surf City leisure pool no longer has its flumes but includes a more powerful wave machine, a faster lazy river and a new disability-friendly pool.
The venue replaced Sheaf Valley Baths and was built for the World Student Games which took place in July, 1991.
The pool has provided hours of enjoyment for Sheffield water-lovers over the years as well as hosting numerous national and international competitions.
Here we look back at pictures from its first decade.
