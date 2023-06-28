News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

Royal visit Sheffield: 18 pictures of Royals in Sheffield including Princess Diana and Prince Harry

Prince William has returned to Sheffield – the latest Royal to visit the city, with his mum, dad and brother having all made trips to the Steel City too.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

We have put together a gallery looking back at some of those visits to the city over the years.

Over the years, we have in the past seen many different royals pass through the doors of some of the city’s institutions, including both Harry’s mother, the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997, and his father, when he was Prince of Wales before he become King Charles III.

Our picture gallery shows visits over the last 50 years.

Princess Diana at Jessop Hospital July 1991

1. Princess Diana at Jessop Hospital July 1991

Princess Diana at Jessop Hospital July 1991 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays with one year old Noah Nicholson, during a visit to Sheffield Childrenâ€™s Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

2. Harry at the Children's

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays with one year old Noah Nicholson, during a visit to Sheffield Childrenâ€™s Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Jackson

Photo Sales
Prince Charles chats to patients and staff in the Sports Hall at Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield - 9 June 1987

3. Prince Charles

Prince Charles chats to patients and staff in the Sports Hall at Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield - 9 June 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Princess Anne at the official opening of Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield - 1st July 1970

4. Weston Park Hospital

Princess Anne at the official opening of Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield - 1st July 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:SheffieldRoyalsCharles IIIPrince of Wales