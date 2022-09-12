Sheffield retro: Pictures reveal the times King Charles III visited the area - including the Full Monty dance
Following Kings Charles III proclamation as our new monarch – we are taking a look back at the different occasions His Royal Highness has visited Sheffield and beyond over the years.
The King officially became head of state following the death of his mother – Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday aged 96 after a 70-year reign on the throne.
The former Prince of Wales has paid many visits to Sheffield and its neighbouring towns and villages over the years.
Perhaps his most famous visit came in 1998 at a showcase for the work of the Prince’s Trust in the city.
Encouraged by one of the hit Britflick’s stars, Hugo Speer – he joined in a recreation of a dance routine from the film’s celebrated Job Centre scene to the beat of Donna Summer’s ‘Hot Stuff’.
Take a look through our retro gallery here.