The King officially became head of state following the death of his mother – Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday aged 96 after a 70-year reign on the throne.

The former Prince of Wales has paid many visits to Sheffield and its neighbouring towns and villages over the years.

Perhaps his most famous visit came in 1998 at a showcase for the work of the Prince’s Trust in the city.

Encouraged by one of the hit Britflick’s stars, Hugo Speer – he joined in a recreation of a dance routine from the film’s celebrated Job Centre scene to the beat of Donna Summer’s ‘Hot Stuff’.

Take a look through our retro gallery here.

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: video-youtube

1. Manor Estate visit HRH meeting children on the Manor Estate in 1998. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Meet and greet King Charles III meeting and greeting local dignitaries. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. Visiting Cutlers' Hall King Charles III meets well-wishers outside the Cutlers' Hall on a visit to Sheffield in November 1988. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. Meeting staff at Hallamshire Hospital King Charles III paying a visit to the Hallamshire Hospital in 1979. Photo: submit Photo Sales