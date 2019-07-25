Heartwarming pictures show Prince Harry visiting children at Sheffield Children's Hospital
HRH The Duke of Sussex paid a visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital today (July 25) to officially open the new £40 million extension.
By Lloyd Bent
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 14:33
Prince Harry is in Sheffield today for the Invictus Games UK Trials. Before he made his appearance at the English Institute of Sport The Duke of Sussex spent time in the children’s hospital. He spoke to patients and parents, and officially opened the hospital’s new £40 million wing.