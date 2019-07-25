Prince Harry officially opened the new wing of Sheffield's Children's Hospital, greeting patients and parents while he was there.

Heartwarming pictures show Prince Harry visiting children at Sheffield Children's Hospital

HRH The Duke of Sussex paid a visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital today (July 25) to officially open the new £40 million extension.

By Lloyd Bent
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 14:33

Prince Harry is in Sheffield today for the Invictus Games UK Trials. Before he made his appearance at the English Institute of Sport The Duke of Sussex spent time in the children’s hospital. He spoke to patients and parents, and officially opened the hospital’s new £40 million wing.

1.

HRH The Duke of Sussex visiting Sheffield Children's Hospital to officially open the new extension where he met patient Alfie Seymour

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Copyright:

Buy photo

2.

HRH The Duke of Sussex visiting Sheffield Children's Hospital to officially open the new extension where he met patient Alfie Seymour

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. HRH The Duke of Sussex visiting Sheffield Children's Hospital to officially open the new extension where he met patient Heath Keighly.JPG

HRH The Duke of Sussex visiting Sheffield Children's Hospital to officially open the new extension where he met patient Heath Keighly

Photo: Dean Atkins

Copyright:

Buy photo

4.

HRH The Duke of Sussex visiting Sheffield Children's Hospital to officially open the new extension where he met patient Heath Keighly

Photo: JPI

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4