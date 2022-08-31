Princess Diana's death 25 years on - pictures of the times she visited Sheffield and how we covered the tragedy
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.
By Errol Edwards
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:45 am
It was on August 31, 1997 that the People's Princess tragically lost her life in that fatal car crash in Paris - plunging the world into mourning.
Read More
Read More11 pictures to take you back to 1991 in Sheffield when Princess Diana visited an...
To mark the anniversary, we've delved into our archives to happier times and some of the Princess's visits to Sheffield and South Yorkshire over the years.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1988
-
2
Sheffield history: 11 unique buildings which have been newly listed, including pubs, shops and old cinemas
-
3
9 pictures to take you back to the 1980s in Sheffield - the decade of Margaret Thatcher, the Falklands War and New Romantics
-
4
9 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1995 - including Sean Bean filming When Saturday Comes
-
5
Sheffield retro: Harping on about when the buses were cheap, Hole in the Road and other signs you're getting old