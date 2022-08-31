News you can trust since 1887
Princess Diana's death 25 years on - pictures of the times she visited Sheffield and how we covered the tragedy

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

By Errol Edwards
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:45 am

It was on August 31, 1997 that the People's Princess tragically lost her life in that fatal car crash in Paris - plunging the world into mourning.

To mark the anniversary, we've delved into our archives to happier times and some of the Princess's visits to Sheffield and South Yorkshire over the years.

The Princess chats with well wishers on her walkabout at the Rockingham College, Wath upon Dearne, February 17, 1993

The Princess at Thurnscoe Family Centre, February 17, 1993
She made her visit on April 8, 1986
She visited on November 29, 1989
Princess Diana meets the crowds outside the Jessop Hospital, Sheffield, April 8, 1986
Princess Diana smelling a posy of flowers made by Sheffield florist Annie Valentine, March 17, 1984
3-year-old Rebecca Roch presents Princess Diana with a bouquet at St Luke's Hospice, Sheffield, March 15, 1984
Newspaper piece September 1 1997
Front page of The Star September 1 1997
Princess Diana chats to well-wishers on a visit to Sheffield on November 29, 1989
A happy Princess Diana chats with women in the crowd on a visit to Sheffield Town Hall, March 15, 1984
Princess Diana on a visit to Lodge Moor Hospital Spinal Injuries Unit, Sheffield, April 8, 1986
Princess Diana waves goodbye to Sheffield after a visit on November 29, 1989
Mr John Bryan demonstrates the laser knife to Princess Diana during her tour of Westall Richardson, Sheffield, March 15, 1984
