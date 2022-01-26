If you were an ace face on the Sixties nightlife scene in Sheffield, you’ll no doubt have fond memories of some of these city venues.

Step back in time to those fun days with our new video looking at a few of these fondly-remembered nightspots.

Some venues have a longer history in Sheffield’s entertainment world. For instance, Heartbeat was based above the Queen’s Road ice rink, Silver Blades. In the 70s there was a venue called Stars and also the Mayfair Suite.

Entertainment at the Cavendish Club, Sheffield, in May 1967

One of the best known is Tiffany’s of London Road, which took over the old Lansdowne Picture Palace and also housed the Locarno and later on became The Palais. The noughties club scene knew it as Bed and just prior to that it was the Music Factory.

Nowadays it’s a shop but the famous turret is still there to bring back the memories.

Tiffany's in London Road was a favourite with Sheffield club-goers