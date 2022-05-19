The department store that closed in May 2021 and may be demolished to make way for even more city centre flats has a long retailing history.

A Pauldens department store on the site opened in 1965. That continued until 1973 when Debenhams took over.

Part of a Manchester-based business, Pauldens boasted a cafe and a restaurant, a food hall and a record bar as well as all the usual shop departments.

Debenhams store on The Moor in Sheffield on its last day of trading, almost exactly a year ago, May 15, 2021

These were stores where you could buy anything from a bobbin of thread to a new TV.

Pauldens was one of several well-known Sheffield department stores, including Banners in Attercliffe, John Lewis/Cole Brothers, Walsh’s, Cockaynes, Schofields, the two city centre Co-op stores and Roberts Brothers.