Debenhams Sheffield: A look back at much-missed store and predecessor Pauldens

News that the Debenhams building on The Moor, Sheffield was recently withdrawn from auction has prompted this look back at its story.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 2:23 pm

The department store that closed in May 2021 and may be demolished to make way for even more city centre flats has a long retailing history.

A Pauldens department store on the site opened in 1965. That continued until 1973 when Debenhams took over.

Part of a Manchester-based business, Pauldens boasted a cafe and a restaurant, a food hall and a record bar as well as all the usual shop departments.

Debenhams store on The Moor in Sheffield on its last day of trading, almost exactly a year ago, May 15, 2021

These were stores where you could buy anything from a bobbin of thread to a new TV.

Pauldens was one of several well-known Sheffield department stores, including Banners in Attercliffe, John Lewis/Cole Brothers, Walsh’s, Cockaynes, Schofields, the two city centre Co-op stores and Roberts Brothers.

Now only Atkinson’s remains in the city centre at the bottom of The Moor, continuing as a family-run store for 150 years.

