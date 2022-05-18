Brett Morgen’s film Moonage Daydream will open this year’s festival on June 23 at Sheffield City Hall - 50 years since David Bowie first played the venue in June 1972.

Written, directed, edited and produced by Brett Morgen (The Kid Stays in the Picture, Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane) the film presents “a genre-defying immersion into the art and sounds of David Bowie”.

It will be the first public screening of the film following its bow in the Midnight Screenings section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Universal Pictures Content Group will release the film internationally in September.

Moonage Daydream is the first film to be supported by the David Bowie Estate, which granted Brett Morgen unprecedented access to their collection. In 2017, Bowie’s estate gave Brett Morgen access to more than five million assets from the star’s archive.

Brett Morgen spent four years assembling the film and another 18 months designing the soundscape, animations and colour palette.

Moonage Daydream is told through kaleidoscopic imagery, personal archived footage and unseen performances, anchored by David Bowie’s music and words.

Clare Stewart, interim CEO for Sheffield DocFest, said: “It's a documentary that will thrill Bowie fans and film-lovers alike and we are delighted to welcome Brett back to open Sheffield DocFest at the legendary Sheffield City Hall where Bowie played 50 years ago this June.”

Brett Morgen said: “I am overjoyed that Moonage Daydream has been invited to be the opening night movie for this year’s Sheffield DocFest.

“Moonage Daydream invites audiences to come together to participate in a shared experience, to share in the wonder of Bowie. The opportunity to unspool the film at the historic 2,000-seat Sheffield City Hall, where Ziggy performed 50 years ago is in many ways the fulfilment of that dream.

“Clare Stewart and the extraordinary team of programmers have expressed such heartfelt support for the film, I’m thrilled we were making this a reality.

“What a wonderful opportunity to bring Bowie fans and documentary supporters together.”

The sound team for the film features Bowie’s long-time collaborator, friend and music producer Tony Visconti and Oscar-winning sound mixer Paul Massey (Bohemian Rhapsody).

Sheffield DocFest, now in its 29th year and returning as a fully in-person event, is the UK’s leading documentary festival and one of the world’s most influential markets for documentary projects.

Sheffield DocFest runs from June 23-28 and the full programme will be announced on Tuesday May 31, when public tickets go on sale.

Brett Morgen - who returns to Sheffield DocFest in person for the first time since Cobain: Montage of Heck screened at the festival in 2015 - will participate in other public events during the festival, to be announced.

The Festival Pass is available from £168, to access the full festival programme of films, exhibitions, talks, panels, industry sessions and live pitches, networking events and parties.

Become a DocLover at this year's Sheffield DocFest. The organisers say: “From only £30, you can see the best of the fest, for less.”