Pete is preparing to open the Sheffield leg of Don’t Adjust Your Mindset, an exhibition of paintings, sculptures, photographs and installations that explore modern British life and how we communicate today.

It has just been on show in London and comes to the Millennium Gallery, Sheffield from May 13 to 22.

This is Pete's first major exhibition since his 2018 sell-out show, This Class Works. Another planned Sheffield exhibition, Eight New Works, had to go online only because of the pandemic.

Celebrated for his funny, nostalgic and touching work, the content of this show, while still humorous, is also tinged with darker observations of the world and how we interact with it.

Here we look back at Pete’s career in (our) pictures.

1. Brothers in art Pete McKee visiting fellow Sheffield artist Joe Scarborough at his floating studio in Victoria Quays - Joe is holding a picture that Pete painted to help raise money for the victims of the Sheffield floods in June 2007

2. Doing the honours Sheffield artist Pete McKee officially opening the sensory garden at at Ryegate Children's Centre, Tapton Crescent in June 2009

3. Fan's request Artist Pete McKee was signing copies of his book at The Star's old office on York Street, Sheffield in October 2009 and Marie Martin from Gleadless asked him to sign a poster

4. New dimensions Artist Pete McKee with a piece of 3-D work that he created on display at the Audi garage in Meadowhead, Sheffield in December 2009