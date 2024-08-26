And these pictures now reveal how the building looked years later after an ‘urban explorer’ visited the former site and took a selection of photographs of the inside of the building, vacated by City Sauna when it moved to a new site elsewhere in Attercliffe.
He has put pictures on his Facebook group, BRITAIN’S FORGOTTEN BUILDINGS.
The pictures, some of which you can see in the gallery below, show abandoned furniture, old mattresses, a bath tub and the venue’s old phone.
The massage parlour in Attercliffe was given nationwide television exposure in the fly-on-the-wall TV show A Very Yorkshire Brothel.
And at the end of the Channel Four show, it was revealed that the owners had abandoned the building to open up a brand new site further down Attercliffe Road.
But the landmark building on Attercliffe Road with its blacked-out windows, a familiar sight to travellers entering the city by train, actually began life as a pub nearly 200 years ago.
The Norfolk Arms, as it was previously known, first opened its doors in 1830 and when the Industrial Revolution hit Sheffield, workers from nearby factories, foundries and steel works crowded into the bar for a drink.
It closed in the mid 1980s and operated as a massage parlour under a number of names before finally becoming City Sauna.
It was not made clear if the urban explorer had permission from the owners to access the building.