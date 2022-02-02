The fly on the wall TV documentary was filmed around the goings on at City Sauna massage parlour, in Attercliffe, and gave a fascinating insight into the kinky activities that go on between the venue’s girls and punters.

Pictures published this week reveal how the building where the documentary was filmed, which closed when the business moved to another site, appears now. But today we reveal why the programme hit the headlines when it was shown in 2019.

Two girls were shown on camera giggling on a bed blowing up balloons for a client with fetish for bursting balloons, one revealing the first time a customer asked for the service, she found it impossible to keep a straight face.

City Sauna's former site in Attercliffe. A television documentary in 2019 revealed what went on behind its doors

“Every time I popped one I got the giggles,” she says. “It was really fun. I got paid to giggle for an hour.”

But she had built up a catalogue of clients with the same fetish, adding: “Some like you to pop them between your legs and some with your hands.”

It revealed another man wanted to be wrapped in cotton wool, but the most popular request, said one worker was nuru – a body to body massage using massage lotion all over.

One girl said: “I usually manage to slip off the end of the bed in a heap which is never very attractive.”

It also revealed a customer liked to bring tins of custard to have poured over him in a bath with another wearing nappies.

One girl said she also saw clients at home, and told the show she had a paddling pool under the bed for splashing and food bookings, where people like to pour custard or thrown chocolate gateaux in her face. She said Maple syrup was her favourite thing.

One 73-year-old customer said he made a 46-mile round trip by bus from Doncaster to see his favourite girl, while one worker revealed she saw up to 15 clients a day

One girl said some clients even wore full-length babygrows and wanted to have nappies changed. “I ran out of the room the first time I did it. I absolutely howled,” said said.