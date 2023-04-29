26 times fans met their celebrity heroes in Sheffield at city book signings, including Jason Donovan
We’ve all got our favourite celebrities.
But while some of us never get to meet them, the people in our picture gallery got up close and had the chance to talk to their favourite stars and personalities when their idols visited Sheffield.
We have put together pictures of some huge names from the world of entertainment and sport who came to Sheffield and met and chatted to fans while they were here over the last 20 years.
Some of them are big names all around the world. All of them came to Sheffield to meet fans at book signings in and around the city.
Page 1 of 8