News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
10 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
10 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
13 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
14 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
14 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

26 times fans met their celebrity heroes in Sheffield at city book signings, including Jason Donovan

We’ve all got our favourite celebrities.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 29th Apr 2023, 06:09 BST

But while some of us never get to meet them, the people in our picture gallery got up close and had the chance to talk to their favourite stars and personalities when their idols visited Sheffield.

We have put together pictures of some huge names from the world of entertainment and sport who came to Sheffield and met and chatted to fans while they were here over the last 20 years.

Some of them are big names all around the world. All of them came to Sheffield to meet fans at book signings in and around the city.

Fans wait to meet Gok Wan as he signs copies his new book at WH Smiths, Meadowhall. 7 November 2009

1. Gok's fans queue up

Fans wait to meet Gok Wan as he signs copies his new book at WH Smiths, Meadowhall. 7 November 2009 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Popular TV Chef Ainsley Harriott was at WH Smith in Meadowhall , to sign copies of his new book 'Low Fat Meals in Minutes'.Pictured is Ainsley with 2 years old Aidan Higham from Maltby

2. Ainsley Harriott

Popular TV Chef Ainsley Harriott was at WH Smith in Meadowhall , to sign copies of his new book 'Low Fat Meals in Minutes'.Pictured is Ainsley with 2 years old Aidan Higham from Maltby Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Gok Wan signs copies his new book at WH Smiths, Meadowhall. 7 November 2009

3. Gok Wan

Gok Wan signs copies his new book at WH Smiths, Meadowhall. 7 November 2009 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Wayne Rooney with a fan at his book signing at WH Smith, Meadowhall. 9 November 2006

4. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney with a fan at his book signing at WH Smith, Meadowhall. 9 November 2006 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:SheffieldJason Donovan