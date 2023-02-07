News you can trust since 1887
Ryan Reynolds: 23 famous people spotted in and around Sheffield - including Kylie Minogue and Paul McCartney

Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds may be in Sheffield tonight to watch the club he co-owns, Wrexham, take on Sheffield United in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

By David Kessen
2 minutes ago

If he attends Bramall Lane for the game, he will join a long list of celebrities to have spent time in the Steel City over the years.

Sheffield is a beautiful city which attracts not only visitors looking for a great city break – but also some famous faces as well.

Over the years, The Star has pictured many of them, with snaps over the years showing international stars ranging from Paul Newman in the nearby Peak District to Olivia Newton-John at a school fete in the city.

Other sighting included the Beatles outside City Hall, at the Sex Pistol at a local radio station.

These pictures show big stars who visited our city, which has been named as one of the best places in Europe for a city break, and its surrounding countryside.

Have you ever been photographed with a famous face in Sheffield? Email it to [email protected] and we’ll include it in our next gallery.

1. Collage Maker-07-Feb-2023-10.19-AM.jpg

Sheffield is a beautiful city which attracts not only visitors looking for a great city break  – but also some famous faces as well, such as those in these pictures

Photo: Submitted

2. Johnny Depp

A list Hollywood actor Johnny Depp stunned fans when he turned up unannounced to play with guitar icon Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Terence Turnbull

Photo: Terence Turnbull

3. The Beatles

Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

4. Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

