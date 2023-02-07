Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds may be in Sheffield tonight to watch the club he co-owns, Wrexham, take on Sheffield United in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

If he attends Bramall Lane for the game, he will join a long list of celebrities to have spent time in the Steel City over the years.

Sheffield is a beautiful city which attracts not only visitors looking for a great city break – but also some famous faces as well.

Over the years, The Star has pictured many of them, with snaps over the years showing international stars ranging from Paul Newman in the nearby Peak District to Olivia Newton-John at a school fete in the city.

Other sighting included the Beatles outside City Hall, at the Sex Pistol at a local radio station.

Have you ever been photographed with a famous face in Sheffield? Email it to [email protected] and we'll include it in our next gallery.

Sheffield is a beautiful city which attracts not only visitors looking for a great city break – but also some famous faces as well, such as those in these pictures

Johnny Depp A list Hollywood actor Johnny Depp stunned fans when he turned up unannounced to play with guitar icon Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Terence Turnbull

The Beatles Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963

Olivia Newton-John Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973