As one the biggest cities in Britain, Sheffield has been visited by some of the biggest celebrities in the world. They include The Beatles, Kylie Minogue and Public Enemy.
22 times famous people visited Sheffield - including The Beatles, Kylie Minogue and Jody Whitaker

By David Kessen
37 minutes ago

From The Beatles to the Sex Pistols, Olivia Newton John to Paul Newman, the city and its surrounding countryside have seen many a famous face pass through.

Here are some pictures from the past as the great and good visit our city and its surrounding countryside.

Have you ever snapped a famous face in the city? Email it to [email protected] and we’ll include it in our next gallery.

1. The Beatles

Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2. Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, in October 1989

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. The Sex Pistols

The Sex Pistols at Radio Hallam, December 7 1976

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

