Sheffield’s schools have helped shape many famous names, producing celebrities from actors and musicians to TV stars.

Some of Sheffield’s brightest lights got their big break while they were still at school, while others had to wait for their moment in the spotlight. If you’ve ever wondered where Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and his bandmates or Game of Thrones star Sean Bean went to school we’ve got the answers for you.

Businessman Peter Stringfellow, TV presenter Dan Walker, football stars Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill, Monty Python’s Michael Palin and the first Briton in space Helen Sharman are some of the other household names to have been educated in Sheffield. King Ecgbert School, King Edward VII School, High Storrs School, Stocksbridge High School and Notre Dame High School are among the Sheffield schools with famous alumni.

How many of these celebrities did you know went to school in Sheffield and did any attend the same school as you or your children?

Sean Bean, the Arctic Monkeys, 'Prince' Naseem Hamed and Jessica Ennis-Hill are just some of the famous names who went to school in Sheffield

Sean Bean The award-winning actor grew up in Sheffield and attended Brook Comprehensive School - which unfortunately no longer exists. He went on to study welding at Rotherham College, before taking an art class and enrolling on a drama course at the college. While there it was clear he was destined for big things - and he got a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Peter Stringfellow The late businessman and nightclub owner was born in Sheffield and grew up in Pitsmoor. He attended Pye Bank Church of England Primary School, and then went to Burngreave Secondary School for one year after failing his 11 Plus exam. After eventually passing the exam, he moved to Sheffield Central Technical College, which he left at the age of 15 with a 4th grade Technical Diploma.

Jessica Ennis-Hill Retired Olympic champion and heptathlon gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill grew up in Sheffield in the Highfield area and attended Sharrow Primary School. She then went to King Ecgbert School in Dore, before going on to the University of Sheffield to study psychology. She was also part of the Sheffield City and Dearne Athletics Club.