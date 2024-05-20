Sheffield has changed quite a lot over the years – and it’s meant some of the things we were once lucky enough to be able to do have disappeared.

We have put together a gallery of 25 things that were either iconic sights in the city, useful facilities, or just great fun to do. Many of us remember them from childhood, or even later in life.

Because of changing times, economics, or even health and safety, these are no longer available for us to do.

We have found pictures from the archives which will bring the memories flooding back.

They are sign of the many ways in which the city has changes over the years.

Which of these do you miss the most?

We can no longer do these things These are 25 things that we once loved doing in Sheffield, which we can no longer do

Sheffield Ski Village Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs pictured on 7 January 1992. It was a popular destination for people across the north of England, but closed after a fire in 2012.

Gaumont Cinema Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, November 4, 1985. Until it was demolished, the Gaumont was one of the main Sheffield centre cinemas, along the the ABC.

Visit the museum's Arctic World section Weston Park Museum's Arctic World section was well loved by a generation of children and parents, with its feature that allowed you to build an igloo with rubber 'ice' blocks among the popular activities. It was replaced with an Egyption section