19 pictures of Royal Family in Sheffield including Princess Diana, King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William became the latest Royal to visit Sheffield when he popped to the Steel City in March to highlight his own mission to eradicate homelessness.
By David Kessen
Published 7th May 2024, 05:00 BST

His mum, dad and brother have all made trips to Sheffield previously too, as our archives reveal.

We have put together a gallery looking back at some of those visits to the city over the years.

Over the years, we have in the past seen many different royals pass through the doors of some of the city’s institutions, including the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997, and his father, when he was Prince of Wales before he become King Charles III.

Our picture gallery shows visits over the last 50 years.

Diana, Princess of Wales, chats to hospital staff at Jessop Hospital.April 8, 1986

1. Jessop Hospital

Diana, Princess of Wales, chats to hospital staff at Jessop Hospital.April 8, 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Princess Diana at Jessop Hospital July 1991

2. Princess Diana at Jessop Hospital July 1991

Princess Diana at Jessop Hospital July 1991 Photo: Barry Richardson

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays with one year old Noah Nicholson, during a visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

3. Harry at the Children's

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays with one year old Noah Nicholson, during a visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Jackson

Prince Charles chats to patients and staff in the Sports Hall at Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield - 9 June 1987

4. Prince Charles

Prince Charles chats to patients and staff in the Sports Hall at Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield - 9 June 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

