His mum, dad and brother have all made trips to Sheffield previously too, as our archives reveal.
Over the years, we have in the past seen many different royals pass through the doors of some of the city’s institutions, including the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997, and his father, when he was Prince of Wales before he become King Charles III.
Our picture gallery shows visits over the last 50 years.
1. Jessop Hospital
Diana, Princess of Wales, chats to hospital staff at Jessop Hospital.April 8, 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Princess Diana at Jessop Hospital July 1991
Princess Diana at Jessop Hospital July 1991 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Harry at the Children's
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays with one year old Noah Nicholson, during a visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Jackson
4. Prince Charles
Prince Charles chats to patients and staff in the Sports Hall at Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield - 9 June 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers