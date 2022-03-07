The building started out as a 1,250-seat cinema, opening in 1914.

However, the Lansdowne cinema closed in 1940 when it was hit in a German air raid.

Seven years later it was briefly taken over by Marks & Spencer before it started a new lease of life as the Locarno ballroom in December 1954.

By the late 1960s, however, tastes changed and the Locarno closed in August 1968 to make way for a new era in nightlife. Mecca gave it an £80,000 facelift and Tiffany’s was born.

In the intervening years the venue quickly changed from Vickers to Locarno again as well as The Palais.

The Music Factory was born in 1994 and was at first wildly successful with one of the country’s most popular dance nights, Love To Be.

But that was not to be forever and the club shut in 1998.

More retro: Through the 1980s – our galleries of pictures from 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1984

After a brief stint as Clubgeneration, in March 2000 that the famous spot turned into one of its most memorable guises in recent years: Bed nightclub.

The opening night was a glittering spectacle. The Human League front man Phil Oakey and Dean from All Seeing I were among the 1,370 people who packed into the club.

It was a memorable night, too, for the toilet arrangements: just one set was open on its inaugural evening, meaning men and women had to mix.

The club quickly became known as a hotspot for garage, RnB and hip hop.

Bed had four good years as a top Sheffield spot, but the curtains were drawn on the venue in 2004.

More retro: Looking back on the coldest winter in three centuries

1. Let's go to Bed The newly opened Bed nightclub as clubbers wait in line during 2000 Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales

2. Dancefloor moves Clubber Ian takes to the floor on Bed's opening night Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff) Photo Sales

3. DJ Kelvin Stoke DJ Kelvin Andrews keeps the dance floor full in the upstairs room at Bed. Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales

4. Birthday night Joanna Quale, centre, celebrates her 20th birthday with the Ecclesall massive on Bed's opening night Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales