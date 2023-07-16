12 lost logos and signs that used to be seen all over Sheffield in the 70s and 80s

They were once seen all over Sheffield.

But in the years that have passed since the 1970s and 1980s, these logos that used be seen all over the city, and appear on mail from various organisations locally, have all now vanished.

Some of the organisations which used them all those years ago still operate, but have long since changed their corporate identities. Others are from organisations that no longer exist, or which have been swallowed up by bigger companies in take-overs in the years that have followed.

We have been through the archives to find a selection of these lost logos to remind you how things looked nearly 50 years ago. Some are from shops, come from Government departments, and even what were then nationalised industries.

How many of these do you remember?

South Yorkshire Transport The old South Yorkshire Transport logo was used on the city's old cream and brown buses that served Sheffield during the 1970s and 80s. It has not been used since the 80s.

British Steel Corporation The British Steel Corporation logo was seen all over Sheffield in the 70s and 80s, with the nationalised industry having a major presence in the city

South Yorkshire County Council The old South Yorkshire County Council logo used to be widespread in Sheffield, until it was abolished in the 1980s

