12 lost logos and signs that used to be seen all over Sheffield in the 70s and 80s

They were once seen all over Sheffield.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 16th Jul 2023, 04:00 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 10:24 BST

But in the years that have passed since the 1970s and 1980s, these logos that used be seen all over the city, and appear on mail from various organisations locally, have all now vanished.

Some of the organisations which used them all those years ago still operate, but have long since changed their corporate identities. Others are from organisations that no longer exist, or which have been swallowed up by bigger companies in take-overs in the years that have followed.

We have been through the archives to find a selection of these lost logos to remind you how things looked nearly 50 years ago. Some are from shops, come from Government departments, and even what were then nationalised industries.

How many of these do you remember?

These 12 logos and signs used to be seen all over Sheffield

1. Collage Maker-12-Jul-2023-08-47-AM-2923.jpg

These 12 logos and signs used to be seen all over Sheffield Photo: Lost logos

The old South Yorkshire Transport logo was used on the city's old cream and brown buses that served Sheffield during the 1970s and 80s. It has not been used since the 80s.

2. South Yorkshire Transport

The old South Yorkshire Transport logo was used on the city's old cream and brown buses that served Sheffield during the 1970s and 80s. It has not been used since the 80s. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The British Steel Corporation logo was seen all over Sheffield in the 70s and 80s, with the nationalised industry having a major presence in the city

3. British Steel Corporation

The British Steel Corporation logo was seen all over Sheffield in the 70s and 80s, with the nationalised industry having a major presence in the city Photo: Hartlepool Mail

The old South Yorkshire County Council logo used to be widespread in Sheffield, until it was abolished in the 1980s

4. South Yorkshire County Council

The old South Yorkshire County Council logo used to be widespread in Sheffield, until it was abolished in the 1980s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

