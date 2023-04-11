News you can trust since 1887
These are the 15 reasons why Sheffield is better than Leeds

They are the Yorkshire cities which are the pride of Gods Own County – but we reckon Sheffield is the best!

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST

While both Sheffield and Leeds are magnificent Yorkshire cities with a rich heritage and much to be proud of, we believe there is only one winner when it comes to judging which is the best – and it is the city in South Yorkshire.

We have put together a gallery which shows the 15 reasons why Sheffield is the best city in Yorkshire, and better than Leeds – take a look below to see the factors, both historic and present, that make the difference.

We have put together a gallery showing the reasons why we think Sheffield is better than Leeds

1. Why Sheffield is better than Leeds

We have put together a gallery showing the reasons why we think Sheffield is better than Leeds

With Sheffield United and Sheffield United both having played in the football league since the 1800s, both former winners of both the league and the FA Cup, Sheffield is one of only a handful of cities to boast two league clubs

2. Two professional league clubs

With Sheffield United and Sheffield United both having played in the football league since the 1800s, both former winners of both the league and the FA Cup, Sheffield is one of only a handful of cities to boast two league clubs

Sheffield boasts one of the most famous ice hockey teams in the UK, playing in the top level of the sport in the country at Sheffield Arena, in Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley

3. Sheffield Steelers, ice hockey

Sheffield boasts one of the most famous ice hockey teams in the UK, playing in the top level of the sport in the country at Sheffield Arena, in Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley

Sheffield is home to one of the country's top professional motorcycle speedway teams, last year's league cup winniners, the Sheffield Tigers, who race on Thursdays at Owlerton. PIctured is rider Jacl Holder in the pits.

4. Speedway

Sheffield is home to one of the country's top professional motorcycle speedway teams, last year's league cup winniners, the Sheffield Tigers, who race on Thursdays at Owlerton. PIctured is rider Jacl Holder in the pits.

