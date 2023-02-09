3 . Endcliffe Park

Sheffield has no shortage of great parks but three of Marcus' favourites are Hillsborough Park, Graves Park and Endcliffe Park, pictured. Endcliffe Park has a great playground, a picturesque stream running through it, plenty of open space and an 'outstanding' cafe. It is also home to the Mi Amigo memorial, lovingly tended by Sheffield celebrity Tony Foulds in recognition of the sacrifice made by the crew of the US plane to whom he owes his life. Marcus told how the story behind the memorial always touches the hearts of visitors to the city and said Tony's selflessness embodies the 'spirit' of Sheffield. Another family favourite, Endcliffe Park has everything you need for a wonderful time, including a cafe, a playground and lots of open spaces to throw a ball around in or enjoy a picnic. If you really wanted to make a day of it you could join the two and complete the two-mile walk between Forge Dam and Endcliffe Park - make the most of the glorious autumn colours in the woodlands, but make sure to wrap up warm! Located at Rustlings Rd, Sheffield S11 7AB.

Photo: Chris Etchells