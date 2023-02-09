Sheffield's a great place to live and, as the rest of the world is beginning to realise, it’s also a fantastic city to visit.
But with so many sites and attractions to choose from, where do you start if you only have 24 hours or a weekend to spend in Sheffield? We asked Sheffield tour guide Marcus Newton, who has been showing visitors around the city for more than a decade, to name some of his favourite places to visit and here’s what he recommended.
1. Must-see attractions
2. Sheffield's Botanical Gardens
Sheffield Botanical Gardens is one of the city's most beautiful places. It is home to a huge variety of plants, spread over 19 acres, and its architectural highlights include the stunning glass pavilions, the grand gatehouse entrance and the Victorian Curator's House, which is now a popular café. Its many treasures include a fossil stump which is around 310 million years old and a bear pit which once housed real bears but is now home to a much-loved bear statue.
3. Endcliffe Park
Sheffield has no shortage of great parks but three of Marcus' favourites are Hillsborough Park, Graves Park and Endcliffe Park, pictured. Endcliffe Park has a great playground, a picturesque stream running through it, plenty of open space and an 'outstanding' cafe. It is also home to the Mi Amigo memorial, lovingly tended by Sheffield celebrity Tony Foulds in recognition of the sacrifice made by the crew of the US plane to whom he owes his life. Marcus told how the story behind the memorial always touches the hearts of visitors to the city and said Tony's selflessness embodies the 'spirit' of Sheffield. Another family favourite, Endcliffe Park has everything you need for a wonderful time, including a cafe, a playground and lots of open spaces to throw a ball around in or enjoy a picnic. If you really wanted to make a day of it you could join the two and complete the two-mile walk between Forge Dam and Endcliffe Park - make the most of the glorious autumn colours in the woodlands, but make sure to wrap up warm! Located at Rustlings Rd, Sheffield S11 7AB.
4. Sheffield Cathedral
Marcus says most visitors to Sheffield are surprised and impressed by the number of beautiful and historic buildings. Sheffield Cathedral is the oldest building within the city which is still in daily use, with the oldest parts dating back to 1430 and a church having stood on the site since the early 12th century. As well as being an amazing building, combining modern and medieval features, it's a great starting point if you want to learn about Sheffield's history. Highlights within include the stunning stained glass windows and the striking Screen of Swords and Bayonets memorial to those who gave their lives while serving with the York and Lancaster Regiment. Marcus also recommends the coffee shop, where he says profits go towards supporting the cathedral's outreach work with the city's homeless and keeping the historic building in 'fantastic' condition.
