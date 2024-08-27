The 15 reasons why Sheffield is definitely better than Leeds

While both Sheffield and Leeds are magnificent Yorkshire cities with a rich heritage and much to be proud of, we believe there is only one winner when it comes to judging which is the best – and it is the city in South Yorkshire.
We have put together a gallery which shows the 15 reasons why Sheffield is the best city in Yorkshire, and better than Leeds – take a look below to see the factors, both historic and present, that make the difference.
. Why Sheffield is better than Leeds
We have put together a gallery showing the reasons why we think Sheffield is better than Leeds Photo: Submitted
. Two professional league clubs
With Sheffield United and Sheffield United both having played in the football league since the 1800s, both former winners of both the league and the FA Cup, Sheffield is one of only a handful of cities to boast two league clubs Photo: Submitted
. Sheffield Steelers, ice hockey
Sheffield boasts one of the most famous ice hockey teams in the UK, playing in the top level of the sport in the country at Sheffield Arena, in Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley Photo: Dean Woolley
. Speedway
Sheffield is home to one of the country's top professional motorcycle speedway teams, last year's league cup winniners, the Sheffield Tigers, who race on Thursdays at Owlerton. PIctured is rider Jacl Holder in the pits. Photo: David Kessen
. Basketball
In Sheffield Sharks and Sheffield Hatters, Sheffield boasts top flight teams in both mens and women's professional basketball. Photo: Submitted
. The Leadmill
The Leadmill, in Sheffield, is one of the most iconic music venues in the UK, having been open since the 1980s and hosted some of the best known bands in the world. Photo: Andrew Roe
