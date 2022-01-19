In the 1980s, the Pomona was popular with students and an established part of the Eccy Road weekend pub crawl that included the Nursery Tavern.

In 1980, the original pub was closed and a modern version in a slightly different spot took over the name.

The original Pomona Hotel was once at the centre of a pleasure ground called Pomona Gardens.

The original Pomona pub on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield in 1980

An 1852 advertisement described them as 'the largest public gardens in Sheffield' with 'a splendid collection of evergreen and flowering shrubs, musical meetings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights, tea and dinner parties, and a choice stock of wines, spirits and bitter beer'.

The name Pomona refers to the Roman goddess of fruitfulness, who watched over fruit trees, orchards and gardens.

Maybe that’s why the pub’s on the corner of Pear Street.