Sheffield Utilita Arena now and then - from construction to hosting some of the world's biggest music acts

Sheffield Arena, the city’s biggest performance venue, has changed names more often than it has its appearance.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:50 am

The arena was opened by the Queen on May 30, 1991 and Paul Simon played the same night. The Broughton Lane venue was built as a gymnastics centre for the World Student Games.

Its name has changed with the arrival of new sponsors, starting with Hallam FM in 2002. It’s also been called the Motorpoint Arena, FlyDSA Arena and now Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys took the ticket sales record when they instantly sold out more than 13,600 tickets in November 2013. Previous holders were fellow city band Pulp, who sold 13,300 tickets for their final live show in December 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sheffield Arena under construction in 1990.

Read More

Read More
Popular musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge returning to Sheffield's Crucible The...

Tina Turner also bowed out there in May 2009.

The home to Sheffield Steelers ice hockey team has staged all manner of shows and also served as a vaccine centre during the pandemic.

Read this: Westlife play Sheffield Utilita Arena in 2022

Sheffield Utilita Arena, as the popular live entertainment and sports venue has been renamed

In pictures: Are you a face in the crowd at Tramlines?

QueenSheffieldSheffield Steelers