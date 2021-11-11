The arena was opened by the Queen on May 30, 1991 and Paul Simon played the same night. The Broughton Lane venue was built as a gymnastics centre for the World Student Games.

Its name has changed with the arrival of new sponsors, starting with Hallam FM in 2002. It’s also been called the Motorpoint Arena, FlyDSA Arena and now Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys took the ticket sales record when they instantly sold out more than 13,600 tickets in November 2013. Previous holders were fellow city band Pulp, who sold 13,300 tickets for their final live show in December 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Arena under construction in 1990.

Tina Turner also bowed out there in May 2009.

The home to Sheffield Steelers ice hockey team has staged all manner of shows and also served as a vaccine centre during the pandemic.