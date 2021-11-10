These pictures from Sheffield Archives show just a few of the buildings that have disappeared, including the Sheffield Town Hall Egg Box, Kelvin Flats and blocks at Norfolk Park and Hyde Park.
1. Final showing
Demolition of the Scala Cinema, Brook Hill, Sheffield in 1971
Ref no: w02797
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. All over
Demolition of All Saints Church, Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, on June 6, 1977. Ref no: U01849
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Stadium change
The demolition of Leppings Lane Stand at the Sheffield Wednesday FC Hillsborough Football Ground, pictured on July 23, 1965. Ref no: s28974
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Going, going...
Demolition of Talbot (left) and Cliffe Blocks, Kenninghall Mount, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield on April 29, 2001. Ref no: v01565
Photo: Picture Sheffield