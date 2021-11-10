The demolition of Guildford View and Shrewsbury tower blocks in Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield on November 7, 1999. Ref no: v01506
10 landmark Sheffield buildings we have lost over the years - including the Egg Box, Kelvin Flats, plus blocks at Norfolk Park and Hyde Park

Sheffield was once called the City on the Move in a famous promotional film that featured at the start of the film The Full Monty.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 12:55 pm

These pictures from Sheffield Archives show just a few of the buildings that have disappeared, including the Sheffield Town Hall Egg Box, Kelvin Flats and blocks at Norfolk Park and Hyde Park.

1. Final showing

Demolition of the Scala Cinema, Brook Hill, Sheffield in 1971 Ref no: w02797

2. All over

Demolition of All Saints Church, Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, on June 6, 1977. Ref no: U01849

3. Stadium change

The demolition of Leppings Lane Stand at the Sheffield Wednesday FC Hillsborough Football Ground, pictured on July 23, 1965. Ref no: s28974

4. Going, going...

Demolition of Talbot (left) and Cliffe Blocks, Kenninghall Mount, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield on April 29, 2001. Ref no: v01565

