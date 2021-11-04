The register is the yearly health-check of England’s most valued historic places and shows those most at risk of being lost forever.

There are a total of 23 places in Sheffield – including parks, conservation areas and buildings – that have made the list this year.

Over the last year, 17 historic buildings sites in Yorkshire have been removed from the register. Many have been saved thanks to the hard work and dedication of local communities and owners, who have come together with public funders to rescue places despite the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 18 months.

Over the past year Historic England has awarded £1.8 million in grants to historic places in Yorkshire, more than £800,000 of which came from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

None of the places on the list in Sheffield have yet been removed, although some have been bought by developers and are currently being worked on.

Trevor Mitchell, Regional Director for the North East and Yorkshire at Historic England said: “Our heritage is an anchor for us all in testing times. It provides beautiful places that make us feel good. This year’s register shows that looking after our historic places can contribute to the country’s economic and social recovery as well as bring communities together to enjoy their surroundings.

“The 17 sites saved this year in Yorkshire show what’s possible with strong partnerships investing together to secure public benefits. Agencies such as Natural England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England recognise the importance that historic places have for their local communities.

“Whether it’s an overgrown pleasure ground, an abandoned anti-aircraft site, or the forgotten cradle of Leeds’ trading power, it’s clear that restoring our heritage improves people’s lives.”

1. Leah's Yard, Cambridge Street Mid-C19 cutlery/silversmithing works, with late-C19 alterations. Sheffield City Council have completed the repair of the shell of the building, including re-covering the roofs, replacing the windows and repairing the brickwork. It is proposed that the complex will be used as workshops, shops and food/drink outlets as part of a new retail quarter. The report identifies the building as in 'fair' condition and a low priority as a repair scheme is in progress.

2. Hillsborough Park The Heritage at Risk Register 2021 identifies the conservation area of Hillsborough Park as in 'poor' condition and says it is 'deteriorating'.

3. Loxley United Reform Church Former United Reformed church of 1787, closed in 1994. The building was gutted by fire in August 2016 and is now a shell. Works have been undertaken to stabilise the walls and to restrict access. Restoration and reuse is under discussion. The report says the condition of the listed building is 'very bad' and has marked it as an 'immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric' with 'no solution agreed'.

4. Little Matlock Rolling Mill This scheduled monument immediately south and east of Olive Terrace in Bradfield, is a former metal industry site. The report identifies its condition as 'generally unsatisfactory with major localised problems'.