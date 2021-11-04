The register is the yearly health-check of England’s most valued historic places and shows those most at risk of being lost forever.
There are a total of 23 places in Sheffield – including parks, conservation areas and buildings – that have made the list this year.
Over the last year, 17 historic buildings sites in Yorkshire have been removed from the register. Many have been saved thanks to the hard work and dedication of local communities and owners, who have come together with public funders to rescue places despite the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 18 months.
Over the past year Historic England has awarded £1.8 million in grants to historic places in Yorkshire, more than £800,000 of which came from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.
None of the places on the list in Sheffield have yet been removed, although some have been bought by developers and are currently being worked on.
Trevor Mitchell, Regional Director for the North East and Yorkshire at Historic England said: “Our heritage is an anchor for us all in testing times. It provides beautiful places that make us feel good. This year’s register shows that looking after our historic places can contribute to the country’s economic and social recovery as well as bring communities together to enjoy their surroundings.
“The 17 sites saved this year in Yorkshire show what’s possible with strong partnerships investing together to secure public benefits. Agencies such as Natural England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England recognise the importance that historic places have for their local communities.
“Whether it’s an overgrown pleasure ground, an abandoned anti-aircraft site, or the forgotten cradle of Leeds’ trading power, it’s clear that restoring our heritage improves people’s lives.”