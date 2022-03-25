Heeley City Farm: Sheffield community swept away for relief road that never came

This picture of Richards Road in Heeley, Sheffield, is a poignant reminder of a community lost to a road that was never built.

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:51 am

The image shows tightly-packed houses with washing drying in the back gardens. Opposite a poster advertising Park Drive cigarettes, another urges smokers to give up.

Despite a determined fightback by the residents, the demolition swept away houses, shops and pubs but the bypass plan was eventually abandoned.

Richards Road, Heeley, Sheffield in 1966 - the houses were demolished on what is now the site of Heeley City Farm

In 1981, a large part of that land found a new purpose as Heeley City Farm. Heeley People’s Park reused the rest. Only the outline of some streets remains of that once vibrant community.

Three decades later, an archaeological investigation into life on those roads was led by the farm’s community heritage manager, Sally Rodgers.

It recorded poignant reminders of the people who once lived there, left behind in the cellars buried under a field where the goats now graze.

Labour's Shadow Energy and Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband and Sheffield MP Olivia Blake MP pet a goat during a visit to Heeley City Farm, Sheffield on February 11, 2022. The road they are standing on was once filled with terraced houses that stood on the fields

