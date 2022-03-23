Messages and hearts put up outside John Lewis in Sheffield when the store was closing. Picture: Chris Etchells
John Lewis: Looking back on much-missed Sheffield store Cole Brothers in pictures

When shops had to close during the pandemic on March 23, 2020, staff at John Lewis in Sheffield little realised their store would never reopen.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 10:13 pm

The bad news of its closure was announced by the company one year later, bringing to an end a piece of Sheffield history that went back to 1847, when Cole Brothers opened their first store on Fargate.

Usually, March was a happy time when staff, who are called partners as they have a share in the business, found out what their bonus would be.

The store has always been called Cole Brothers or just Coles by generations of Sheffielders. Here we look back on just a small part of that history in pictures, dating from the point when Coles moved from Fargate to Barker’s Pool.

1. One year on

The John Lewis Store, Sheffield, pictured on March 24, 2021. Picture by Simon Hulme

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Tribute to Jess

Workers installing a giant banner with photograph of Sheffield athlete Jess Ennis in celebration and support of the 2012 London Olympic Games on the John Lewis Store in Sheffield on July 23, 2012

Photo: CHRIS LAWTON

3. Big night out

Staff from John Lewis and Partners arriving for the Sheffield Retail Awards, held in November 2019

Photo: Marie Caley

4. Bonus time

Visual merchandiser Jess Margetts celebrates the 11 per cent staff bonus at John Lewis in Sheffield with her fellow partners in March 2015

Photo: Dean Hodson

