John Lewis: Looking back on much-missed Sheffield store Cole Brothers in pictures

The bad news of its closure was announced by the company one year later, bringing to an end a piece of Sheffield history that went back to 1847, when Cole Brothers opened their first store on Fargate.

Usually, March was a happy time when staff, who are called partners as they have a share in the business, found out what their bonus would be.

The store has always been called Cole Brothers or just Coles by generations of Sheffielders. Here we look back on just a small part of that history in pictures, dating from the point when Coles moved from Fargate to Barker’s Pool.

One year on The John Lewis Store, Sheffield, pictured on March 24, 2021.

Tribute to Jess Workers installing a giant banner with photograph of Sheffield athlete Jess Ennis in celebration and support of the 2012 London Olympic Games on the John Lewis Store in Sheffield on July 23, 2012

Big night out Staff from John Lewis and Partners arriving for the Sheffield Retail Awards, held in November 2019

Bonus time Visual merchandiser Jess Margetts celebrates the 11 per cent staff bonus at John Lewis in Sheffield with her fellow partners in March 2015