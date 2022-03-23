Casanova: Triumphant return to Sheffield Lyceum for Northern Ballet's steamy show

The Northern Ballet show has returned after five years with Joseph Taylor in the title role and he is fantastic in a part where he is hardly ever off stage. His Casanova is sexy but also intelligent and sympathetic.

As well as his many sexual conquests, we see Casanova negotiating the world of 18th-century Venice, under threat of torture by the Inquisition, and his highs and lows.

Abigail Prudames shows her amazing dancing and acting skills as Bellino, a woman who is disguised as a man in order to perform as a male castrato singer, as does Saeka Shirai, the great love of Casanova’s life who is fleeing a violent husband.

Their duets with Casanova are a joy to watch.

The whole cast work wonderfully together to pull off Kenneth Tindall’s beautiful, intricate choreography.

Christopher Oram’s lush set and costume designs and Alastair West’s lighting cleverly help the dancers to create just the right atmosphere. It’s a word where passion is everywhere but danger lurks just around the corner.

Northern Ballet show Casanova, on stage at Sheffield Lyceum until March 26

The Northern Ballet Sinfonia perform Kerry Muzzey’s original score wonderfully. Before the show started, they also played the Ukrainian national anthem as the company pledged its solidarity to a country under attack.

It’s great to see this show back again – it shows Northern Ballet at their best and most accomplished – not to mention raunchy!

Casanova is at Sheffield Lyceum until Saturday (March 26). Box office: sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or 0114 249 6000.