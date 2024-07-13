But over the years, it has also accrued a pretty wide range of nicknames, as well.
Some of nicknames we gave ourselves, others were given to us by others or social commentators elsewhere in South Yorkshire or England.
Before it was known by any of these names, or even Sheffield itself, the city was known as Escafeld, the name used for what is now the city when it was an Anglo-Saxon village, at the time of Domesday Book in 1086.
Since then it has gone on to pick up a liberal helping of nicknames, and here are eight of the better known ones – and one we think should be added.
1. Nine nicknames for Sheffield
2. Steel City
With its history of steelmaking, home of some of the processes that transformed the industry, Sheffield has been handed an often used nickname of the Steel City, having been home to some of the biggest steel works in the 19th and 20th century, and with production still continuing here to this day. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. England's largest village
England’s largest village has been a nickname picked up by Sheffield because many visitors find it a friendly place, where people are happy to talk in a way usually associated with much smaller places. It was also associated with crime rates traditionally been perceived as lower than other cities. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Black Sheffield
Long before clean air laws, writing in 1830, the author William Cobbett wrote in Rural Rides: “It was dark before we reached Sheffield; so that we saw the iron furnaces, in all the horrible splendour of their everlasting blaze. Nothing can be conceived more grand or more terrific than the yellow waves of fire, that incessantly issue from the top of these furnaces, some of which are close by the way-side. “This Sheffield, and the land all about it, is one bed of iron and coal. They call it Black Sheffield, and black enough it is; but from this one town and its environs go nine-tenths of the knives that are used in the whole world; there being.” Photo: PIcture from Images of Sheffield, published by Sheffield Newspapers, 1993