4 . Black Sheffield

Long before clean air laws, writing in 1830, the author William Cobbett wrote in Rural Rides: “It was dark before we reached Sheffield; so that we saw the iron furnaces, in all the horrible splendour of their everlasting blaze. Nothing can be conceived more grand or more terrific than the yellow waves of fire, that incessantly issue from the top of these furnaces, some of which are close by the way-side. “This Sheffield, and the land all about it, is one bed of iron and coal. They call it Black Sheffield, and black enough it is; but from this one town and its environs go nine-tenths of the knives that are used in the whole world; there being.” Photo: PIcture from Images of Sheffield, published by Sheffield Newspapers, 1993