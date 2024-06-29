But they have now been lost to time, consigned to the city’s history although still fondly remembered by many.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
From Fletchers Bakery’s legendary vans to Ward’s ale that was brewed at their Ecclesall Road site, we have taken a nostalgic look back at some lost Sheffield institutions that locals still remember fondly.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 businesses and venues around the city that are sadly no longer still around.
Let us know your memories of these Sheffield institutions in the comments section.
1 / 5