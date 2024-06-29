But they have now been lost to time, consigned to the city’s history although still fondly remembered by many.

From Fletchers Bakery’s legendary vans to Ward’s ale that was brewed at their Ecclesall Road site, we have taken a nostalgic look back at some lost Sheffield institutions that locals still remember fondly.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 businesses and venues around the city that are sadly no longer still around.

Let us know your memories of these Sheffield institutions in the comments section.

1 . Lost institutions These pictures show 19 great Sheffield institutions which have been lost to Sheffield over the years.

2 . Fletchers Bakery The Fletchers Bakery shops and vans were once a familiar site all across Sheffield.

3 . Harringtons, Castle Market Harrington's was a popular clothes stall on Castle Market for decades, before leaving in 2006. This picture shows the shirt department in 1987