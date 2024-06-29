Sheffield retro: 19 beloved Sheffield institutions, lost to history, including Fletchers and Wards

They were once well loved institutions, beloved to Sheffield residents in their day

But they have now been lost to time, consigned to the city’s history although still fondly remembered by many.

From Fletchers Bakery’s legendary vans to Ward’s ale that was brewed at their Ecclesall Road site, we have taken a nostalgic look back at some lost Sheffield institutions that locals still remember fondly.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 businesses and venues around the city that are sadly no longer still around.

Let us know your memories of these Sheffield institutions in the comments section.

These pictures show 19 great Sheffield institutions which have been lost to Sheffield over the years.

Lost institutions

These pictures show 19 great Sheffield institutions which have been lost to Sheffield over the years. Photo: National World / Picture SheffieldPhoto: National World / Picture Sheffield

The Fletchers Bakery shops and vans were once a familiar site all across Sheffield.

Fletchers Bakery

The Fletchers Bakery shops and vans were once a familiar site all across Sheffield.Photo: Picture Sheffield

Harrington's was a popular clothes stall on Castle Market for decades, before leaving in 2006. This picture shows the shirt department in 1987

Harringtons, Castle Market

Harrington's was a popular clothes stall on Castle Market for decades, before leaving in 2006. This picture shows the shirt department in 1987Photo: Julia Armstrong

The UCI cinema at Crystal Peaks was Sheffield's first multiplex when it opened in the late 80s. Pictured is Alan Clark, who visited the venue over 2,000 times. Photo: Paul Chappells, National World

UCI Cinema, Crystal Peaks

The UCI cinema at Crystal Peaks was Sheffield's first multiplex when it opened in the late 80s. Pictured is Alan Clark, who visited the venue over 2,000 times. Photo: Paul Chappells, National WorldPhoto: Paul Chappells

