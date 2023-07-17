Almost 500 people responded to a question about what the city has achieved

We asked readers what was Sheffield’s greatest achievement and the most popular answer was - “me!”

Lots of Facebookers showed their humorous side when answering our question, with quite a few saying "the M1 out" was what they prized the most.

A small but significant number said it was rock band Def Leppard, which was a little surprising considering Pulp played two homecoming gigs in the city over the weekend.

Other responses included Henderson’s Relish and steel, stainless steel and the steel industry while Henry Konrad took it a step further and stated: ‘The Bessemer process’.

This was a breakthrough in the mass production of steel from molten pig iron, greatly reducing its cost and increasing speed of production.