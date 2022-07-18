A weather warning for extreme heat is in place in Sheffield for Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, with the Met Office forecasting record-breaking temperatures of up to 39C in the city.

Staff at the children’s hospital’s Emergency Department have shared the following crucial tips for parents.

Don’t allow your children to stay in the sun for long periods – and never leave them in a car on a hot day. Finding cool places for a sit down and resting in the shade is really important.

Sheffield Children's Hospital has issued advice to parents about how to keep their children safe during the heatwave (File photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

When they are in the sun, children should wear light clothing that covers as much of their skin as possible. Even if they’re covered up, make sure they're covered in a high factor sun cream - from head to toe.

Make sure your children drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Remember, drinking little and often is best.

The first sign that a child is overheating is when they become grumpy or complain of a headache. If this happens, get them into a shaded place that is as cool as possible. Remove any clothing you can, give them water to drink and get them to rest.

If you are coming to a hospital appointment please dress in cool clothing and bring a cold drink with you.