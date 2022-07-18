Today (Monday, July 18) marks one year since the death of a man whose body was pulled from Crookes Valley Park lake after he had gone into the water during hot weather.

Emergency services and Sheffield Council officials are warning residents to stay out of water, as the Met Office calls its first ever ‘red’ extreme heat warning, while the Government has declared a national emergency.

But despite warnings issued 12 month ago after the death of the man, who was never named by police, swimming is still taking place in the park.

Both swimmers and people taking inflatable dinghies onto the water could be seen there at the weekend. With temperatures forecast to hit 35C today and 37C tomorrow in Sheffield, it is feared people may take to the water again on the anniversary of the tragedy.

Sheffield Council has issued a warning to people not to take to the water.

They said in a statement on social media: “Don't cool off in open water. Jumping straight in can cause shock making you breathless and unable to swim.”

They also gave advice for people who find themselves in trouble due to shock.

They said people should:

• Lean back, extend arms and legs

• Try to float until you feel calmer

• Shout for help/ try to swim to safety

They added people who see someone in trouble should call 999.

Sheffield Council added more ‘no swimming’ signs at the lake, a former reservoir reported to be 30m deep in the middle, last year after the death, and urged people not to swim there because it is not safe.

South Yorkshire Police have also warned of the danger, with the message: “We know that we keep going on about it, but please please please don't get in the water.”

They retweeted a message stating teenagers drown every summer while they are taking a 'fun' dip with friends.

‘People should be able to decide themselves if they swim in open water’

But many at Crookes Valley Park during the warm weather last week believed it should be down to individual adults to decide if they should swim in open water.

Yashike Kapoor, of Shalesmoor, said: “First of all, it’s really sad that someone lost their life last year, but I think it’s a public space and people should be allowed to get in. Maybe the council can help them with more safety measures or having things people can throw in and save someone.”

Ibrahim Alsahi, of Broomhill, said: “I think to be banned would be better than letting people take risks on their individual opinion.”

Robert Croft, from Intake, said: “I think it’s up to the individual, taking a risk. They’re mostly experienced swimmers who come here.”

Becca Wright, from Walkley, added: “I feel like it could be down to the individual, but if you’re going into open spaces like a reservoir, where there is an open current, then I think that should not be OK, because there’s more danger there. For something like this where the water is steady, I feel like you should be allowed to go in there.

“Definitely down to the individual, but more signage to warn people, and maybe open space with a lifeguard?”

