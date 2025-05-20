Shopkeepers in Sheffield are being urged to sell all their single use vapes before a ban comes in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council says once the law changes on Sunday, June 1, shopkeepers could face a fine, or even prison, if they carry on selling them.

Thge ban will make it illegal for businesses to sell or supply, offer to sell or supply, or have in their possession for sale or supply all single-use or ‘disposable’ vapes. This applies to online sales and shops, and all vapes whether they contain nicotine or not.

Coun Joe Otten, chair of waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council, welcomed the single-use vape ban | Photo: Vape Superstore: https://www.vapesuperstore.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses will still be able to sell or supply reusable vapes.

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “This is an important new law, and we welcome it in Sheffield. It will mean that the millions of single use vapes thrown away into landfill or thrown away as litter every week will be off our streets. That can only be good for all of us in terms of improving our local environment.

“We will do everything we can to support businesses who need advice or who have questions about this new law so that they operate within the new rules.”

Unsold vapes must be sent for recycling, he added.