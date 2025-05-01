Chapeltown: Illicit vapes and tobacco seized from Sheffield shops

By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2025, 07:49 BST
Products including illicit vapes, cigarettes and pouches of hand rolling tobacco have been seized from shops in an area of Sheffield.

They were seized in an operation in Chapeltown last month, with residents reporting that police were involved.

But Sheffield City Council’s Trading Standards team are leading the investigation.

The action was carried out in the Chapeltown area of the city last month, with residents reporting seeing police resources in the areaThe action was carried out in the Chapeltown area of the city last month, with residents reporting seeing police resources in the area
The action was carried out in the Chapeltown area of the city last month, with residents reporting seeing police resources in the area | 3rd party

Responding to requests for information, a council spokesperson told The Star: “Sheffield City Council can confirm inspections were carried out at shops in the Chapeltown area on Thursday, April 17, 2025 and a number of illicit vapes, cigarettes and pouches of hand rolling tobacco were seized by Trading Standards enforcement officers.

“No arrests were made.

“As this is a current investigation, it is not possible to offer any further details at this stage.”

The council also confirmed last week that Trading Standards were involved in a recent operation which resulted in a haul of 27,000 illegal vapes being seized from a warehouse in the city.

The council’s Trading Standards team is responsible for enforcing laws on the supply of illegal tobacco and vapes in the city in a bid to protect the public from harm.

A new law is set to come into force in a matter of weeks, making it illegal for businesses to sell or supply all single-use or “disposable” vapes.

The ban, which will be introduced on June 1, 2025 , applies to sales online and in shops, and all vapes whether they contain nicotine or not.

“The banning of disposable vapes is designed to reduce the appeal of vapes to children and also protect the environment.

