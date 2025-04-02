Sheffield shop at risk of losing licence after ‘keeping smuggled goods’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A convenience store in Sheffield could lose its licence following a review due to allegations of “keeping smuggled goods” and selling illegal vapes off the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordanthorpe Food & Wine, located on Dyche Lane, will have its licence reviewed by Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee, focusing on two key objectives: the prevention of crime and disorder, and the protection of children from harm.

A report published ahead of next week’s (April 8) meeting revealed that the review application follows “numerous site visits” to the premises and the seizure of illegal vapes on three separate occasions: February 2023, February 2024, and December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states: “The vapes seized by Trading Standards on each occasion are suspected to have been smuggled or illegally imported, as they are not permitted to be sold in the UK and should not be stocked in wholesale or retail premises for supply.”

A convenience store in Sheffield could lose its licence following a review due to allegations of “keeping smuggled goods” and selling illegal vapes off the premises. Photo by Antonin FELS on Unsplash

The sale of illegal vapes breaches Section 144 of the Licensing Act 2003, which makes it an offence to keep smuggled or unlawfully imported goods on premises.

According to Trading Standards, 468 illegal vapes were seized on February 15, 2023, followed by another 466 vapes seized in February 2024. In December 2024, a further 242 illegal vapes were confiscated.

In January 2025, Trading Standards conducted a test purchase to determine if the shop had ceased selling illegal vapes. However, the test purchaser successfully bought a vape (a Skittles-flavoured Hayati 5000 puff vape for £10), indicating that the store had not responded to previous requests to stop selling illegal products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 1,176 illegal vapes were seized from the premises.

The report continues: “The vapes seized by Trading Standards on each occasion are suspected to have been smuggled or illegally imported, as they are not permitted to be sold in the UK and should not be stocked in wholesale or retail premises for supply.”

Additionally, on January 10, 2025, Trading Standards wrote to the business following a complaint alleging that the shop was selling vapes to people under the age of 18.

Sheffield Trading Standards, as a Responsible Authority, considers these issues to be serious and strongly recommends the licence be revoked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, the Sheffield Children Safeguarding Partnership expressed concern that children, including unaccompanied young people, are able to access the store, which operates as an unsafe and criminal environment.

They stated: “In light of this, the Sheffield Children Safeguarding Partnership urges the Licensing Sub Committee to take positive action to address the safeguarding concerns at this premises.”

A representative from South Yorkshire Police also voiced concerns about the sale of illegal vapes, noting that it is closely linked to Serious and Organised Crime Gangs operating locally, nationally, and internationally.

After a series of site visits, the licensing police officer has “urged” the committee to revoke the premises’ licence.