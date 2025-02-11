A big red light on a 15ft mast is set to stop helicopters from crashing into Sheffield University’s Arts Tower.

The beacon is set to be installed on top of the iconic Sheffield University building following test flights.

A helipad was installed at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, on Western Bank, last year. It is just 355 yards from the Arts Tower.

Pilot's view of the Arts Tower, left, on the approach to Sheffield Children's Hospital. The tower is set to have a warning light on the roof. | JTP architects

A planning application states the light is needed for pilots at night and required by the Civil Aviation Authority.

It adds: “Lincolnshire Air Ambulance Services have conducted day and night test flights to allow a full safety assessment to be carried out prior to operational use of the facility.

“This assessment has evaluated the approach angles, flight paths, effects of down wash, and aircraft obstructions during approach and departure to the helipad landing deck.

“Kevin Payne, the policy specialist for heliports and helidecks at the Civil Aviation Authority, has determined the need for obstruction lighting to be installed to both the Royal Hallamshire Hospital and University of Sheffield Arts Tower, due to their height and proximity to the helicopters on final approach and take off.

“The CAA has requested a low intensity LED aeronautical obstruction light is installed on the south-west corner of the Arts Tower roof three metres above the highest point to provide identification for pilots during night flights.”

Sheffield Children's helipad was launched in November. | Rich Sayles

South Yorkshire Police, which also flies a helicopter over the city, said it was “crucial.”

It wrote: “These lights aid pilots in navigating through low-visibility conditions and help prevent collisions with tall structures. Emitting a constant red light visible from all directions, they serve as a warning to all aircraft pilots and are a crucial safety measure for the Arts Tower and helicopter pilots.”

The Sheffield Children’s Hospital helipad opened in November after £6 million was raised by charities, local businesses and the public.

The Arts Tower, built in 1965, is Grade II* listed. The extra 15ft of height will make no difference to its second place height ranking. The tallest, St Paul’s Tower on Arundel Gate, is 331 ft.