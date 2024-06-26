Sheffield Children's Hospital: First look at vital £6m helipad which generous citizens helped fund
The new landing pad atop the hospital will reduce delays and provide greater privacy for young patients requiring urgent treatment.
At the moment, air ambulances carrying critically ill youngsters must land at Weston Park, on the other side of the A57.
But it is not always safe to land there, particularly in the winter months, and even when helicopters can land there it means patients must be transferred across the busy main road.
The new helipad was funded entirely by The Children’s Hospital Charity, thanks to the generosity of the public, charity fundraisers, local business, staff from the hospital and the HELP Appeal.
These photos have been shared ahead of the helipad’s official launch, the date of which has yet been announced.
A spokesperson for The Children’s Hospital Charity said it ‘would like to say another huge thank you to those who contributed’.
Planning permission for the new helipad, which has been described by the HELP Appeal as a ‘game changer’ for the hospital, was granted in February 2023.
It will benefit children from across South Yorkshire, Bassetlaw and beyond who require urgent care, as the hospital is the designated major trauma centre for the region.
