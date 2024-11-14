Sheffield Children’s Hospital opens helipad thanks to £6 million fundraising campaign
The helipad will be able to receive children in need of urgent care and take them directly to the emergency department for the care they need.
Ruth Brown, chief executive of Sheffield Children's, said: “In the week that Sheffield Children’s celebrates its 148th birthday, we are delighted to share that we have lift-off!
“By building this helipad, we are making it easier for helicopters to land at Sheffield Children’s and we’re enhancing the quality of care that children receive when they suffer a major trauma.
“I want to say thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly to create the helipad, a vital asset to children’s healthcare in the region which will provide a safe place to land for any child that needs it.”
Previously, helicopters landed in Weston Park opposite the hospital, with medical crews having to transfer patients across the busy A57 to access the emergency department.
John Armstrong, chief executive officer of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “The helipad is one of the largest projects the Charity has ever achieved.
“We are so grateful for each and every one of our supporters. It’s truly been an honour to watch our helipad become a reality before our eyes.”
The HELP Appeal (Helicopter Emergency Landing Pad) contributed over £2.8m to the helipad.
