Sheffield Children’s Hospital has received planning permission to start building a new helipad.

The Children’s Hospital Charity has been raising money for a new helipad at the hospital in Broomhill to make sure that children can safely receive support as soon as they need it – and planning permission was key for the project to really fly.

At the moment, air ambulances land at Weston Park opposite the hospital but only at certain times of the year. During times when air ambulances can land, patients are transferred by the Major Trauma team across the busy A57 main road to the Emergency Department.

As well as giving patients and their families extra safety, the new helipad on the hospital roof will also respect their privacy and dignity when they arrive at the hospital.

Artist's impression of the helipad at Sheffield Children's Hospital

Craig Radford, chief operating officer at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This planning permission is fantastic news for our helipad project.

“We strive to provide the best care for our children and young people and the creation of a helipad with help from The Children’s Hospital Charity and the County Air Ambulance HELP appeal, is one of the ways we’re continuing to improve the care we provide. When patients need to access emergency care, we need to move fast while giving patients the privacy they need, and this is the one time we don’t want children waiting to cross the road.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity hopes to hit a £6m fundraising target to build the new helipad, and are doing this through their ‘Helipad Heroes’ campaign. The fundraiser encourages people to complete an activity of their choice, from a bake sale or a dress down day to an office sweepstake or a sponsored run.

John Armstrong, CEO at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “Our incredible charity supporters have already raised a huge amount of money, bringing us close to reaching our £6 million target. We’re all so excited to be one step closer to construction starting.”

Artist's impression of how the hospital will look with its helipad

The Sheffield Children’s Hospital said: “We really couldn't have done this without our amazing supporters. The project has received support from the HELP Appeal, grant making bodies, patients, families, colleagues, corporate partnerships and a whole host of budding bakers, runners and fundraisers galore!

“So we'd like to say a huge thank you to you all. You are amazing!”

Lots of other fundraising activities are taking place over the next few months to raise as much money for the hospital as possible. On March 19, a brave group of people will be abseiling down The Owen building at Sheffield Hallam University and on March 26, many people will be running the Sheffield Half Marathon to boost hospital funds

Sheffield Children’s Hospital is the only NHS children’s organisation providing a broad range of services from intense emergency care to support for families at home and in their communities. All of the money raised by the charity goes to helping the lives of children across the country and worldwide.