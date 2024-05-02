Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight-year-old Heidi Asbery, from Oughtibridge in Sheffield, had never had her hair cut before this week.

However, on Tuesday, she sat in one of the chairs at Hairs & Graces in Worrall, Sheffield, to get 40cm of hair cut off her long locks for the Little Princess Trust.

Heidi was inspired by her mum, Sarah, who underwent treatment for cancer in April 2020 - often alone in hospital due to restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Heidi, aged 8, had 40cm of hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust.

In the lead up to Heidi’s big chop, the family had been raising money on JustGiving - finally hitting their £2,100 target on the day of Heidi’s haircut.

Watch the video at the top of this page to hear from Heidi before and after her haircut and from mum, Sarah, too.