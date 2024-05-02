Little Princess Trust: Watch as Sheffield girl, 8, donates 40cm of hair in her first ever hair cut

Heidi visited Hairs & Graces in Worrall, Sheffield, for her big Little Princess Trust chop.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 2nd May 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 07:00 BST
Eight-year-old Heidi Asbery, from Oughtibridge in Sheffield, had never had her hair cut before this week.

However, on Tuesday, she sat in one of the chairs at Hairs & Graces in Worrall, Sheffield, to get 40cm of hair cut off her long locks for the Little Princess Trust.

Heidi was inspired by her mum, Sarah, who underwent treatment for cancer in April 2020 - often alone in hospital due to restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Heidi, aged 8, had 40cm of hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust.Heidi, aged 8, had 40cm of hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust.
Heidi, aged 8, had 40cm of hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust.

In the lead up to Heidi’s big chop, the family had been raising money on JustGiving - finally hitting their £2,100 target on the day of Heidi’s haircut.

Watch the video at the top of this page to hear from Heidi before and after her haircut and from mum, Sarah, too.

The Little Princess Trust is a charity providing free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24-years-old, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

