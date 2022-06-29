Freddie Gilberthorpe, of Wadsley Park, had his hair cut on Tuesday after deciding at seven-years-old he would grow his hair to donate it to charity.

Freddie and his mum, Kate, have also been raising money on GoFundMe for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Blood Cancer UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie, aged 10, holding the 16-inches of hair he will be donating. Freddie has been growing his hair for four years for this fundraiser.

The fundraiser has reached over £3,300 and Kate says they have received over £1,000 in offline donations as well.

They’d raised more than three times their £400 target within four days of the GoFundMe going live.

Freddie had 16 inches of hair cut off on Tuesday night which is now being sent to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes real hair wigs for those in need of them.

The £4,000+ raised will be split equally between Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Blood Cancer UK.

Freddie mid-cut. The online fundraiser Freddie and his mum, Kate, launched has raised over £3,300 so far

Freddie lost his little brother, Bobby, in 2014, after Bobby spent a long period receiving care from the Bluebell Wood Hospice before sadly passing away.

His Nan has been suffering from a type of Blood Cancer called Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and, due to the pandemic, Freddie hasn’t been able to hug her for more than three years.

Freddie’s Nan has had the cancer since her 30s but, in 2019, it became more aggressive, meaning chemotherapy had to be increased.

Freddie is splitting the raised money between Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and Blood Cancer UK.