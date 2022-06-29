Freddie Gilberthorpe, of Wadsley Park, had his hair cut on Tuesday after deciding at seven-years-old he would grow his hair to donate it to charity.
Freddie and his mum, Kate, have also been raising money on GoFundMe for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Blood Cancer UK.
The fundraiser has reached over £3,300 and Kate says they have received over £1,000 in offline donations as well.
They’d raised more than three times their £400 target within four days of the GoFundMe going live.
Freddie had 16 inches of hair cut off on Tuesday night which is now being sent to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes real hair wigs for those in need of them.
The £4,000+ raised will be split equally between Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Blood Cancer UK.
Freddie lost his little brother, Bobby, in 2014, after Bobby spent a long period receiving care from the Bluebell Wood Hospice before sadly passing away.
His Nan has been suffering from a type of Blood Cancer called Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and, due to the pandemic, Freddie hasn’t been able to hug her for more than three years.
Freddie’s Nan has had the cancer since her 30s but, in 2019, it became more aggressive, meaning chemotherapy had to be increased.
The GoFundMe page is still open and accepting donations, which can be found here.