The daughter of a cancer survivor from Sheffield plans to cut 40cm of her hair to raise money for charity.

Heidi Asbery, aged 8, is set to cut off her locks for a charity that provides wigs for children battling with cancer.

Heidi’s incredible decision was inspired by her own mother’s battle with womb cancer in April 2020.

Heidi, from Oughtibridge, said: “The reason I want to cut my hair for the Little Princess Trust is because my mum had cancer, and although she didn’t have to get a wig, she still had cancer.

Heidi has never had her hair cut before - and it is past her waist.

“Sometimes people do lose their hair from cancer treatment, and I think having a wig would make that feel a bit better. My hair is very long and golden and I think it will make a very nice looking wig for someone.”

Sarah Asbery, Heidi’s mum, had to undergo a complete hysterectomy in July 2020 at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Due to pandemic restrictions, she had to endure hospital appointments alone.

Sarah, aged 38, said: “Steve, my husband, and the kids could only drop me off at the main entrance to the hospital, and weren’t allowed to visit me, which was really hard.

Heidi and her mum, Sarah.

“I had to go back into hospital with an infection which was the worst part as it was unexpected and we weren’t able to prepare the kids in the same way as the hysterectomy.

“It was an incredibly hard process, but faith got us through.”

In September, Sarah got the good news that the hysterectomy had been successful and she was in remission.

Heidi has decided to donate her hair from her first ever haircut to The Little Princess Trust charity, which serves as one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

The charity provides real hair wigs towards children that have lost their hair from cancer and other illnesses.

It costs £700 to produce one wig, so Heidi wishes to raise a total of £2,100, enough for three.

So far, she has raised an impressive £1,349.