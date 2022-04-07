Leanne Carr has attracted nearly 24, 000 followers through posting updates about her life through her Miss Leanne London account on video sharing platform TikTok.

The 33-year-old, who lives in Mosborough, is now set to shave her head in a aid of a number of charities close to her heart.

She will live stream the event on her TikTok channel from The Queen Hotel pub on Saturday, April 23, from 9pm on what will be her 34th birthday.

Money raised from the ‘birthday buzz cut’ will be split equally between the Mind charity and the Stroke Association.

Leanne will also be donating her discarded hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer and other illnesses.

She said: “Both charities are close to my heart. I’ve had friends and family suffer with mental health and both my grandmas, and sadly one of my friends, have all died from strokes.

"Donating my hair to the Little Princess Trust will hopefully make a child smile a little after going through something terrible."

She added that she is a little nervous about shaving off her long locks.

"I’ve always wanted to do something big for charity and I think shaving my head is up there!

"There’s a part of me that has always wanted to do it too. Apparently it’s supposed to be quite cathartic for a woman to shave her head.

“I can’t lie though, I’m very nervous but also super excited to do it.”

She hopes to raise £10, 000 and has already raised more than £1500 towards the total.