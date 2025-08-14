Sheffield doctors: GP surgery with extended hours opens due to increase in number of city centre residents
Steel City General Practice has relocated from Shoreham Street to premises twice the size in New Era Square, off Bramall Lane.
The new facility has five consulting rooms, one treatment room, a minor surgery suite, and services for students and young families in the area.
The move, supported by Sheffield City Council, is to meet demand from more people living in the city centre, according to Josie Matthews, practice business manager.
The practice will also offer Saturday clinics and extended hours on one Monday evening each month to provide additional flexibility.
She added: “This move allows us to expand our services and better meet the needs of our patients. The facilities at New Era Square give us room to grow and improve how we deliver care to the community.”
New Era Square, describes itself as a modern East Asian-inspired district featuring an oriental supermarket, street food kiosks, cocktail bars, student flats and offices.
Jerry Cheung, managing director at New Era Development, said it was always about building a community, not just buildings.
He added: “The arrival of the GP and Neo Skin Clinic shows we’re creating a place where people can live well, eat well, and access services that matter. We are proud to be part of Sheffield’s changing story.”
Also opening nearby is Neo Skin Clinic, offering skin care and non-invasive aesthetic procedures.