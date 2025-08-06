The historic lane in Sheffield city centre is hoping for a revival after Sheffield City Council spent £250,000 on a refurbishment project which included several shop fronts.
The ancient alley is a vital link between key shopping street Fargate and the theatres in Tudor Square.
At one time it was bustling but vacancies appeared due to a shift of retail to The Moor, the rise of online shopping, months of scaffolding in 2019 - which made it a forbidding and gloomy tunnel - and a lack of maintenance.
Now it’s the best it’s been for years. Here’s a look at all 26 units.
