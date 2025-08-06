The changing face of Sheffield’s Chapel Walk: Here's what's happening to those empty shops

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Aug 2025, 06:16 BST

Chapel Walk is changing.

The historic lane in Sheffield city centre is hoping for a revival after Sheffield City Council spent £250,000 on a refurbishment project which included several shop fronts.

The ancient alley is a vital link between key shopping street Fargate and the theatres in Tudor Square.

At one time it was bustling but vacancies appeared due to a shift of retail to The Moor, the rise of online shopping, months of scaffolding in 2019 - which made it a forbidding and gloomy tunnel - and a lack of maintenance.

Now it’s the best it’s been for years. Here’s a look at all 26 units.

The historic lane in Sheffield city centre is hoping for a revival.

1. Chapel Walk

The historic lane in Sheffield city centre is hoping for a revival. | nw Photo: dw

Franchise moved out of Boots shop on High Street and opened standalone business earlier this year.

2. Boots Opticians

Franchise moved out of Boots shop on High Street and opened standalone business earlier this year. | nw Photo: dw

Entrance on Fargate but with a long, blank frontage at entrance to Chapel Walk.

3. The Phone Shop

Entrance on Fargate but with a long, blank frontage at entrance to Chapel Walk. | nw Photo: dw

Longstanding and very popular traditional Sheffield sandwich shop and bakery

4. Staniforths

Longstanding and very popular traditional Sheffield sandwich shop and bakery | nw Photo: dw

