Published 19th Feb 2025, 05:00 GMT
Friends and family of a young mum from Rotherham have said they have been “blown away” by the support from their community as she battles terminal cancer.

Sophie White, aged just 23, is battling an advanced glioblastoma and recently received the devastating news that the NHS could do no more to continue treating her.

Her friends and family said they have been “blown away” by the support as they fundraise the £200,000 needed to travel to Germany for specialist immunotherapy - said to be the only option left to prolong Sophie’s life.

In a matter of days, the GoFundMe page to send Sophie to Germany has raised nearly £18,000 of their £50,000 target.

Sophie White was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer 18 months ago.Sophie White was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer 18 months ago.
Sophie White was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer 18 months ago. | Kerrie Beddows

Jess Woolston, Sophie’s best friend, said: “We are just blown away by how the community have come together to raise this.

“It’s heartbreaking that this isn’t enough for the treatment.”

On Monday, Sophie and her young son, Remi, two, visited Rotherham United’s New York Stadium so the club could promote a fundraising bingo night they are hosting on March 1, 2025, to help the family.

Sophie White and her two-year-old son Remi at Rotherham United's New York Stadium.Sophie White and her two-year-old son Remi at Rotherham United's New York Stadium.
Sophie White and her two-year-old son Remi at Rotherham United's New York Stadium. | Kerrie Beddows

“We still have lots of tickets left,” Jess said. “[We] are very keen for a sell out so we can get Sophie to Germany as soon as possible.

“We’re running a raffle on the night too with signed footballs and shirts by Rotherham United, driving lessons, tattoo vouchers and lots more.”

Anyone who wants to attend the event is urged to contact [email protected] for a ticket.

Rotherham United are hosting a fundraising event on March 1, 2025, to help with the cost of Sophie's treatment.Rotherham United are hosting a fundraising event on March 1, 2025, to help with the cost of Sophie's treatment.
Rotherham United are hosting a fundraising event on March 1, 2025, to help with the cost of Sophie's treatment. | Kerrie Beddows

Helen Schofield, Sophie’s mum, said the family remain optimistic the immunotherapy in Germany will work.

“We always believe every treatment will work. Sophie is the most positive person,” she said.

“She’s been making memories with Remi. We have to keep fighting because he needs his mum.”

Young Remi was born a matter of months before his mum’s terminal diagnosis.

“Giving up is not an option!” Helen wrote on the GoFundMe page. “As a mother I will do everything I can to try and save her life for her family and her beautiful boy Remi, he needs his mummy!!!”

