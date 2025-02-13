“Sobering” Sheffield research shows that overheated care homes lead to elderly people’s deaths in extreme heat

Coun Angela Argenzio, chair of Sheffield City Council's adult health and social care committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“Sobering” statistics show that old people in care homes are at a greater risk of dying in overheated care homes during heatwaves, Sheffield councillors heard.

Coun Angela Argenzio, who chairs Sheffield City Council’s adult health and social care policy committee, referred to the issue at a meeting yesterday (February 12).

Speaking during a discussion of the council’s delivery of measures to combat climate change, Coun Argenzio referred to University of Sheffield research on temperatures in city care homes that was shared during a joint workshop in November.

A report to the committee said: “The extreme heat event in 2022 saw a rise in deaths in care homes. The indoor temperatures for care homes in Sheffield were collected whilst we were in amber alert for a heat event.

“Different rooms had different temperatures depending on the location of the room. It’s recommended that care home providers should take note of these differences so they can develop risk assessments for the individual rooms.

“This will also help with allocating the rooms based on the health risks of the individuals staying in them.”

Problems

“It was quite sobering the data we were shown,” said Coun Argenzio. She said it shows a clear need for those detailed risk assessments to take place.

Coun Argenzio also referred to a visit she had made to one care provider who has problems in winter, which is driving heating costs up. “Part of the building needs new windows, it’s not very well insulated. At present they can’t afford to invest in the building.”

She said that council staff are working with the provider to see if they can identify any funding sources to enable the work to be carried out.

Council commissioning officer Nicola Maskrey said: “One of the key things that came out of a partnership board meeting is that a lot are using Economy 7 heating systems that are really expensive and inefficient.”

She said that discussions about the issue had taken place following the board meeting.

Coun Steve Ayris said that if care providers could find funding to do the work, it would help them cover rising employment costs such as increased National Insurance contributions.